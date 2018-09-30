Dirk Koetter Has Hilariously Brutal Remark After Bucs Get Blown Out By Bears

The magic appears to be gone for both Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a pretty solid start to the season, Fitzpatrick was benched in the second half of Week 4 action as the Bucs got blown out by the Bears in Chicago, 48-10.

It was a wire-to-wire dreadful performance for Tampa, as they entered halftime down 38-3. And though things only got a little bit worse in the final 30 minutes of play, that didn’t stop Bucs head coach from blasting both himself and his team after the game.

Dirk Koetter: "We should fire everybody that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 30, 2018

Yikes!

The Bucs play in an NFC South division that is loaded with talent, so there wasn’t a ton of room for them to go out and mess around against the Bears if they want to compete down the line.

And while it’s unclear if Tampa’s brass will follow through on Koetter’s suggestion, we’re thinking he may walk his comments back a touch once he’s no longer seeing red.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images