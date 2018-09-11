Do Celtics Have Best Future In NBA? ESPN Ranks Only One Team Ahead Of Boston

Boston Celtics fans are very optimistic about the team’s chances of future success, and it looks like ESPN shares a similar sentiment.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton unveiled his latest NBA Future Power Rankings on Tuesday, and the C’s come in at No. 2 with a score of 79.2. The categories graded were players, management, money, market and draft.

The two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors were the only team ahead of the Celtics with an 84.6 score.

It’s not hard to see why the Celtics have a bright future.

They are loaded with veteran stars (Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward), young talent (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum), the best general manager/assistant GM combo in the league (Danny Ainge/Mike Zarren), great ownership and a top-three head coach in Brad Stevens.

With a healthy roster entering the 2018-19 season, the Celtics are more concerned about winning right now than what might happen in the future. Ainge and Zarren have built a roster that should be able to compete for championships both in the short and long term, largely the result of shrewd drafting, good trades and luring marquee free agents.

