Dolphins Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will meet Sunday afternoon in a surprisingly interesting AFC East matchup.

Both teams enter Week 2 at 1-0, and both looked strong in earning victories in Week 1. Ryan Tannehill and the Dolphins have enough talent on offense to score a decent amount of points, but they’ll have a tough time moving the ball on the road against a solid Jets defense.

Of course, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who looked impressive in New York’s Week 1 trouncing of the Detroit Lions. Will the 21-year-old continue his upward trend, or will he come crashing back to earth?

There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how and when to watch Dolphins vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV