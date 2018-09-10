Don Sweeney Offers Thoughts On Bruins Prospects, Third-Line Center Battle

The Boston Bruins’ youth movement remains a key storyline ahead of the 2018-19 NHL season.

The Bruins were blessed with an influx of young, impressive talent last season. And this campaign could offer more of the same, if early returns from rookie camp and the 2018 Prospects Challenge offer any indication.

Boston has no less than five players, including three rookies, battling for the open center spot on the third line. And one of those players, 19-year-old Jack Studnicka, looked awfully impressive during a rookie game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

But the rookies vying to make the team out of training camp aren’t the only youngsters showing promise this offseason. Jakub Lauko, who the Bruins took in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, is just one of the players who made a strong impression in rookie camp.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney offered his thoughts on Lauko, the third-line center battle and more during a meeting with the media Monday afternoon.

“It’s a great opportunity for us…It sets the kids up well that are going to move on through camp.” 🎥 Bruins GM Don Sweeney discusses the Prospects Challenge, the third line center battle, and some of the standout prospects: pic.twitter.com/sejWRdgrIW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 10, 2018

Whether any rookies make the Bruins’ initial roster remains to be seen. Ryan Donato probably is a lock, but he, like everyone else, needs to prove himself during training camp.

(Boston University product Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson seems like the early favorite to win the spot on the third line.)

Still, Bruins fans should be awfully excited about the young talent the team has developed in recent years.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images