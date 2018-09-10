Don’t Take Tom Brady For Granted: NFL Week 1 Had Some Awful Quarterback Play

If you’re a fan of the New England Patriots — or the Green Bay Packers or New Orleans Saints — don’t ever take your team’s quarterback play for granted.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees (and Ryan Fitzpatrick … ?) all turned in tremendous performances in Week 1 of the NFL season, apparently proving they all still have a lot left in the quarterbacking tank.

But despite even more rules implemented to protect quarterbacks, some signal-callers across the NFL on Sunday make you wonder if good QBs are endangered species.

As we recap the worst of the worst in Week 1 QB play, just remember to be thankful for what you have if your team employs a competent quarterback.

Nathan Peterman, Buffalo: 5-for-18, 24 yards, 2 INT, 0.0 rating

HE HAD A 0.0 PASSER RATING!

Nathan Peterman has started three games in his NFL career. In those starts, he’s completed 38 percent of his passes for 147 yards with seven interceptions and just one touchdown. That’s not good at all.

We’ll wait to find out whether Bills head coach Sean McDermott agrees, though.

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says he needs to look at the tape before he has a true assessment of Nathan Peterman — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 9, 2018

(Spoiler alert: It’s going to be bad.)

Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland: 15-for-40, 197 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 51.8 rating

Compared to Peterman, this is an MVP effort. The weather was crappy in Cleveland, but this is far from an inspiring effort from the former Bill. The blocked kick in overtime will get Taylor mostly off the hook, but don’t forget about that horrendous interception in the final seconds of regulation.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: 23-for-41, 335 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 60.5 rating

Maybe take care of the football and you don’t have to settle for a tie against the Browns. Roethlisberger made his three picks even worse by losing two fumbles for good measure.

First time in Ben Roethlisberger's career he threw 3 interceptions in 1st half. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 10, 2018

Deshaun Watson, Houston: 17-for-34, 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 62.9 rating

Maybe not as bad as the numbers look, but expectations were much higher after he carved up the Patriots last season. It’s also probably a matter of time before that offensive line gets him killed.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco: 15-for-33 261 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 45.1 rating

Not much shame in getting worked over by the Vikings, but those are not pretty numbers for the pretty boy.

Marcus Mariota, Tennesee: 9-for-16, 103 yards, 2 INT, 36.2 rating

Mariota was banged up, and the Titans had to sit through a couple of long delays, but it’s not good when Blaine Gabbert comes in and puts up better numbers than you (barely).

Marcus Mariota out with an elbow injury, also known as "hesucksitis" for the #Titans — Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) September 9, 2018

Nick Foles, Philadelphia: 19-for-34, 117 yards, 1 INT, 50. 7 rating

Not included, though: his catch.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta: 21-for-43, 251 yards, 1 INT, 57.4 rating

The numbers in the red zone were incomprehensibly bad: 1-for-9, 3 yards and an interception. Yikes.

Sam Bradford, Arizona: 20-for-34, 153 yards, 1 INT, 57.6 rating

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images