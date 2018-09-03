Doug Pederson Gets Testy (Again) With Reporters Regarding Eagles’ QB’s

It won’t be long until the Philadelphia Eagles open up their season against the Atlanta Falcons, and Doug Pederson still has yet to officially name his starting quarterback.

The Eagles head coach got snippy with reporters last week when he continually was asked about Carson Wentz, who has yet to be medically cleared for contact after tearing his ACL last season. And Sunday, his patience seemed to have worn thinner.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Philadelphia intends to start Nick Foles come Thursday’s Week 1 game, and during Pederson’s press conference he let reporters know just how unhappy he was with them for putting said report out.

Pederson: First of all, I appreciate y’all putting words in my mouth this week, and, therefore, I’m not going to discuss it.

Reporter: What words were put in your mouth?

Pederson: You saw the reports.

You can watch his full, nearly two-minute exchange here.

Pederson added there’s “a lot of days left” to make his decision, and he wouldn’t discuss it publicly right now.

The coach’s irritation is understandable. He’s constantly been asked who he will start at the QB position, and now with Week 1 set to begin in mere days, the curiosity from the media only will grow. And the longer Wentz goes without medical clearance, the more likely it becomes Foles will be calling the shots against Atlanta.

