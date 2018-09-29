Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Question: Are You Concerned With Chris Sale’s Lower Fastball Velocity Wednesday?

Chris Sale had a lot of people talking about his fastball Wednesday night.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander made his final start of the regular season before the team begins their playoff run Oct. 5 at Fenway Park, with Sale getting the nod to start Game 1 of the ALDS.

However, during his Wednesday start, many took note of his much-lower-than-normal velocity of his fastball, but still reached into the 90’s on some of his pitches.

In Friday’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked Red Sox fans if they were concerned about Sale’s fastball velocity. Check out the results in the video above.

