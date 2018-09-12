Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Should Chris Sale Still Be In Running For AL Cy Young?

Chris Sale was on a fast track to being a finalist for the American League Cy Young award this season, but things quickly can change in Major League Baseball.

Sale’s stellar season twice has been put on pause due to trips to the disabled list as a result of shoulder inflammation. The Boston Red Sox ace still has remarkable numbers, but should his missed time affect his Cy Young stock?

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked viewers if Sale still should be in the running for baseball’s most prestigious pitching honor. To see how fans voted, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports