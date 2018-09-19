Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Would Yankees Or A’s Win Wild Card Game Matchup?

With the Major League Baseball playoffs just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the probable Wild Card matchups.

In the American League, the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics appear to be on a collision course for the one-game playoff, with the winner likely slated to take on the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

But which team is more likely to win the Wild Card Game?

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll, we asked fans if they thought the Yankees or A’s would win in a Wild Card Game matchup, and you can see how they answered in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images