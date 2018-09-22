Dunkin’ Donuts Poll: Would You Rather Face A’s Or Yankees In ALDS?

It’s time to start talking about playoff matchups.

With the Major League Baseball postseason right around the corner, teams that already have clinched a playoff berth will begin to look ahead to the divisional round.

After clinching the American League East title Thursday, the Boston Red Sox, who own the best record in baseball, are looking at a first-round matchup against either the Oakland Athletics or the New York Yankees.

But who would the Sox rather face?

In tonight’s Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked fans which team they would rather face in the ALDS. You can see how they answered in the video above.

