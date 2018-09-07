Dustin Pedroia Addresses End Of Season, Expects To Be 100 Percent For 2019

Dustin Pedroia’s season officially ended Friday.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced prior to the Sox’s game against the Houston Astros that the second baseman would be shut down for the remainder of the season in order to continue to rehab his knee.

Pedroia spoke with the media Friday, revealing he had a procedure done in July to remove some scarred tissue from the area and expects to be 100 percent for the 2019 season.

