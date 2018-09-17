Eagles QB Carson Wentz Cleared For Contact, Will Start Vs. Colts In Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz finally is ready for game action nine months after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in December.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Wentz has been cleared for contact and will start Sunday when Philly welcomes the Indianapolis Colts to Lincoln Financial Field.

Carson Wentz has been cleared for contact and will start at QB for the #Eagles on Sunday vs. the Colts. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 17, 2018

Doug Pederson: There will be no restrictions for Carson Wentz, but there will be conversations about playing smart. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 17, 2018

Nick Foles replaced Wentz as the starting QB after the latter’s injury and led the Eagles to an improbable Super Bowl run, but he’s been inconsistent over the first two weeks of the 2018 campaign. The Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons on opening night but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They’ve scored just 39 points in two games.

Wentz is the present and future at quarterback for the Eagles, so the team wouldn’t thrust him into game action if he wasn’t 100 percent.

The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft went 11-2 as a starter with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions when he got hurt against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 last season. He arguably was the favorite for NFL MVP at the time of his injury.