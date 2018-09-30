Eagles Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

A pair of division leaders will meet in Tennessee on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Titans in a Week 4 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have dealt with several injuries this season, including to franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota, but still are 2-1 after playing the longest game in NFL history to open the season. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz returned to the lineup last week, his first appearance since tearing his ACL in Week 14 of last season. He will again start Sunday in hopes of getting a lackluster Eagles offense back on track.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Titans:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images