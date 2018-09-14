Eduardo Nunez Injury: Red Sox Infielder Leaves Game With Knee Soreness

Just when the Boston Red Sox were starting to get healthy, the injury bug appears to have bit them again.

During the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, infielder Eduardo Nunez appeared to tweak his knee while running out a ground ball to second base.

The veteran infielder stayed in the game for another inning, but was removed during the bottom of the third inning after legging out a double. The Red Sox announced that Nunez left the game with right knee soreness. It’s the same knee he injured last September at Fenway Park.

Right knee soreness for Nunez. Yes, that is the knee he initially injured back on September 9, 2017 at Fenway Park. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 14, 2018

Nunez came back for Game 1 of the American League Division Series, but he re-injured the knee while running out of the batter’s box in the first inning against the Houston Astros.