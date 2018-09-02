Eduardo Nunez Lauds Eduardo Rodriguez’s ‘Unbelievable’ Performance Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox needed a solid start from their starter Saturday, and Eduardo Rodriguez was there to deliver.

The left-hander came off the 10-day disabled list to make the start in Game 3 of the Red Sox’s four-game set against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was Rodriguez’s first start since injuring his ankle July 14 in a collision at first base.

Rodriguez was solid in his return the mound, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 12 in 5 2/3 innings. The Red Sox went on to beat the White Sox 6-1 behind home runs from Eduardo Nunez, Jackie Bradley Jr and Ian Kinsler.

After the game, Nunez gushed about Rodriguez’s dazzling return to the mound.

