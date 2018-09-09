Eduardo Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez React To Red Sox’s 5-3 Loss To Astros

Saturday night was not a great showing for the Boston Red Sox.

Between Eduardo Rodriguez’s starting pitching and the offense’s cold bats, the Red Sox didn’t have their best stuff as they fell for the second straight night to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, this time 5-3.

Rodriguez was tagged for five runs in just 3 1/3 innings of work, while the offense struggled to figure out ‘Stros starter Charlie Morton, leaving a total of nine runners on base.

After the game, Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts reacted to the loss. To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.