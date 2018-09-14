Eduardo Rodriguez Praises Red Sox Starters For Helping Refine His Pitches

While Eduardo Rodriguez has put in a lot of work to overcome adversity this season, his fellow starters also have helped him along the way.

Rodriguez has been solid for the Boston Red Sox in 2018 despite dealing with injuries and other obstacles. The left-hander turned in another quality start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing just one run on five hits over six innings in Boston’s 4-3 win.

After the game, Rodriguez delivered high praise to the Red Sox’s starting staff for helping him sharpen his various pitches. To hear from Rodriguez, as well as Brandon Workman, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.