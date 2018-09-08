Eduardo Rodriguez Set To Face Charlie Morton, Astros In Game 2

The Boston Red Sox will look to even their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Boston fell 6-3 in the series opener Friday, but they’ll hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez in Game 2 of the three-game set, while the Astros will counter with Charlie Morton.

Rodriguez was stellar in his first start back from the disabled list last Saturday, striking out 12 in a win over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The young left-hander has been solid all season for the Sox, posting a 12-3 record with a 3.34 ERA.

