ESPN Shares Celtics’ Power Ranking, Biggest Training Camp Question

The NBA, for all intents and purposes, is back, as many teams held their media days Monday.

With training camp upon us, all 30 teams will have plenty of questions to answer before the regular season tips off. And though the Boston Celtics are among the favorites to hoist some hardware come season’s end, they still have some things they’ll need to iron out over the coming weeks.

As such, ESPN released its power rankings and listed the most pressing question for each team. The Celtics got a pretty favorable ranking, landing in second behind, predictably, the Golden State Warriors.

And for their biggest question? Here’s what ESPN’s Ian Begley offered.

“The big training camp task for Brad Stevens and his coaching staff? Starting to sort out what the Celtics’ regular-season rotation will look like. In doing so, Stevens will have to decide which Celtics players will take on a reduced role this season. Remember: With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward sidelined last spring, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier and other young Celtics played significant roles in Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference finals. Hayward and Irving are healthy now, so it seems logical that Brown, Rozier and Marcus Smart may have to accept diminished roles in 2018-19”

Fortunately for the Celtics, this is a pretty good problem to have, as it means they are loaded with depth. And though experts think so highly of Boston heading into this season, it is up to the C’s to ensure they make good on those lofty expectations.

