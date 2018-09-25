Ex-Patriot Tedy Bruschi Shares Troubling Stat About New England’s Defense

Based on eye test alone, the New England Patriots defense is pretty bad.

But what do the stats say?

Well, they tell a similar story, but not every stat is worth your time. Former Patriot Tedy Bruschi, however, believes he’s found a stat that illustrates just how porous Bill Belichick’s defense has been.

Check this out:

Patriots defensive problems from a statistical measurement. According to ESPN Stats and Info – Rank 32nd in DYAC (defensive yards after contact/per touch) Certain stats bore me. Not this one. Tackling has to improve. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschiESPN) September 25, 2018

Yeah, not good.

At the end of the day, the team’s defense probably isn’t quite as bad as it’s looked through three weeks. Still, that doesn’t mean it’s actually any good, either.

