Ex-Patriots/Browns Executive Reveals Big Reason Why Josh Gordon Could Fail In New England

Michael Lombardi knows the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and Josh Gordon, so he’s uniquely qualified to discuss the talented wide receiver’s potential for success with his new team in Foxboro.

Lombardi, who now writes for The Athletic and hosts a podcast for The Ringer, spent 2013-14 as the general manager and vice president of the Browns before becoming an assistant to the coaching staff in New England from 2014 to 2016. Lombardi was the Browns general manager during Gordon’s breakout 2013 season, so he has seen the wide receiver operate first hand.

Speaking on “GM Street,” Lombardi explained why Gordon might not be the next Randy Moss in New England, and the reason the relationship might not work out due to his off-the-field issues and the Patriots’ demanding environment.

“Josh Gordon, when I was around Josh, his love of football was never obvious,” Lombardi said. “He talented, he was a great athlete, he was gifted, he’s been spoiled his whole life from Baylor — you know he was catered to at Baylor, he had these social issues at Baylor, got kicked out of Baylor, went to Utah, transferred to Utah, couldn’t even play at Utah because of the same social situations. Got drafted in the second round when everyone knew he was talented and the Browns took a chance on him thinking they could get him turned around. And we did for one year.

“I wouldn’t have traded for him, and the reason I wouldn’t have is that his issues are bigger than his love of football,” Lombardi said. “You know, we have to stop wanting it more for Josh than Josh wants it for himself. This is a kid now, he’s going to go to New England … what Josh is about to embark on is going to be completely different (than the Browns). First of all, he’s going to have to get their early in the morning, OK? When I was in Cleveland and we would practice inside … Josh would go into his locker when the defense was running through their scripts, he would go into his locker and check his phone. That ain’t going to happen. He and Greg Little would go and check their phones like they were superstars. Run scout team? No. Love of football? No. ”

When co-host Tate Frazier asked if Tom Brady’s presence could help change Gordon’s attitude, Lombardi wasn’t buying it.

“How many people in Josh Gordon’s life has given him that speech? Has it worked yet? No, it hasn’t worked yet. (Brady and Bill Belichick) are going to give it to him once and watch him and then once he screws up they’re going to send him out.”

Lombardi went on to note that the complexity of the Patriots’ offense will be an issue for Gordon and if he doesn’t study the playbook he won’t last long.

Gordon has all the talent to be a terrifying downfield weapon for Brady and the Pats, but it might be up to him to decide he wants to work play at the level he’s capable of.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images