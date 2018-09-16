Falcons’ Damontae Kazee Ejected For Dirty Hit To Cam Newton’s Head

Damontae Kazee left the officials in Sunday’s Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons game with a pretty easy decision.

On a fourth-down play in the second quarter of the NFC South rivals’ matchup at Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the Falcons safety targeted Cam Newton with a late hit to the head as the Panthers quarterback was sliding.

(Click here to watch a video of the play.)

Kazee’s hit sparked a mini-brawl on the field, as Newton’s teammates obviously objected to their star quarterback being taken out.

After a brief review of the play, head referee Bill Vinovich announced Kazee’s ejection.

Newton entered the medical tent on the sideline but appeared to be OK, as he returned for the Panthers’ next snap and led the offense on a drive that culminated in his 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarius Wright.

Considering the severity of the hit, Kazee could be facing a possible fine or even suspension.