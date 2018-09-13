Fan At Fenway Park Hit In Head By Flying Bat During Red Sox-Blue Jays

A historic night at Fenway Park was dampened slightly by a scary scene late in the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the top of the eighth inning, Blue Jays batter Devon Travis accidentally let go of his bat while swinging at a Steven Wright knuckleball.

The bat cleared Fenway’s protective netting and landed about 15 rows up in the box seats between home plate and third, where it struck a man in the head.

A man sitting in the box seats at Wednesday night’s #RedSox game was hit on the forehead by a bat that slipped out of Devon Travis’ hands in the eighth inning. https://t.co/xYMepzajAP — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 13, 2018

The man seemed to be bleeding profusely from the head as security and surrounding fans rushed to his aid. (Click here to watch SportsNet’s broadcast of the scene.)

He appeared to be OK, though; he received a big cheer from the Fenway crowd when he stood up holding a towel to his head and pumped his fist to acknowledge the cheers.

Fenway fan hit in head by Devon Travis’ thrown bat. https://t.co/LPXPVq3C4P pic.twitter.com/7fZIQox5uR — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) September 13, 2018

Medical personnel brought a stretcher as a precaution, and the man walked to the stretcher and sat on it as he was wheeled out of the ballpark, according to the Associated Press.

He was “treated quickly” by medical staff at the ballpark and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for further evaluation, the Red Sox told the AP in a statement.

The Sox, meanwhile, held on for a 1-0 win to notch their 100th victory of the season.

