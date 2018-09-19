Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 3 Of Season

We probably sound like a broken record, but we’re going to keep saying it: Don’t forget about your fantasy football defense.
Yes, the strength or weakness of your team largely will be determined by who you have at the skill positions. But on any given week, a great (or poor) outing from your defense can be the difference between winning and losing.
And hey, who likes losing?
With that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 3:
Minnesota Vikings (vs. Buffalo Bills)
No need to bore you with stats on this one. The Vikings have one of the NFL’s best defenses, and the Bills are the worst team in the league. Start and enjoy.
Chicago Bears (at Arizona Cardinals)
With Khalil Mack in the fold, the Bears suddenly look like one of the NFL’s most intimidating defenses. And now they get to face a team and a quarterback who have scored just six points through two weeks. You know what to do.
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Tennessee Titans)
Again, explaining the merits of starting the Jags is pointless. This is the best defense in the game, and should be started on a weekly basis, regardless of matchup.
New England Patriots (at Detroit Lions)
Yes, the Pats looked brutal against the Jags in Week 2, but how many times have seen the defense respond to a loss — and a week of scolding from Bill Belichick — by dominating their next opponent? Furthermore, the Lions have looked like a mess through two weeks. They’ll probably put up some points Sunday night, but we expect New England to get multiple sacks and turnovers in this game.
Cleveland Browns (vs. New York Jets)
What? Start the Browns?! Yes — start the Browns.
Cleveland is averaging 3.5 sacks and four takeaways this season, and is facing a a rookie quarterback in Sam Darnlold who has thrown three picks and taken five sacks in two games. Start the Browns!
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
