Fantasy Football Week 1 Takeaways: Are Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs The Real Deal?

Week 1 is (almost) in the books, and boy, do we have some topics to discuss.
The first 14 games featured plenty of juicy storylines, from Ryan Fitzpatrick’s passing bonanza in New Orleans to James Conner and the Pittsburgh Steelers forgetting all about Le’Veon Bell in Cleveland.
So, what does all the action mean for your fantasy team? Which players’ breakout performances are signs of more success to come, and which were just flashes in the pan? And which big-name stars fell victims to the injury bug?
You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers in our Week 1 fantasy recap.
NOTABLE INJURIES
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans — dislocated ankle, out for season
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers — knee injury, status unknown
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — hamstring injury, status unknown
Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers — foot injury, status unknown
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks — sprained MCL, timetable TBD
DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — concussion, timetable TBD
Jeremy Hill, RB, New England Patriots — knee injury, status unknown
STUD OF THE WEEK: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Your leading scorer in fantasy through Week 1? The 35-year-old journeyman, who tallied over 40 fantasy points on 417 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing TD to boot against the New Orleans Saints. Is FitzMagic sustainable? Of course not, but expect him to be added in a ton of leagues this week.
DUD OF THE WEEK: Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
“No Julian Edelman for the first four weeks? Chris Hogan’s gonna go off.” We fell into that trap too, and Sunday was our reminder that you can never fully trust Patriots skill players outside Rob Gronkowski. Hogan tallied just one catch for 11 yards while Gronk and sleeper Phillip Dorsett combined for 14 of New England’s 26 receptions.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. Patrick Mahomes and the new-look Chiefs are legit. If you waited to use a mid- to late-round pick on Mahomes, take a bow. The 22-year-old flashed serious potential Sunday, tossing four touchdown passes on the road against a (supposedly) solid San Diego Chargers defense. Mahomes has tons of weapons at his disposal — the Chiefs scored 38 points despite virtual no-shows from Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt — which bodes well for his success going forward. If you own Mahomes, roll him out in Week 2 against a mediocre Pittsburgh defense. And if you own Kelce or Hunt, be patient: The points will come.
2. James Conner proves the true value of a handcuff. Why you should draft a running back handcuff, exhibit A: Conner did his best Le’Veon Bell impression Sunday, racking up 192 total yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers. More often than not, elite running backs like Bell are aided by great offensive lines and solid systems, which means their backups have a high chance to succeed. So, if you own a guy like Leonard Fournette, keep a close eye on T.J. Yeldon.
3. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble. These aren’t your 2016 Cowboys, folks. Dallas’ offense looked anemic Sunday, and while a fourth-quarter touchdown helped salvage Ezekiel Elliott’s fantasy performance, Prescott is going to have a very hard time throwing touchdowns with a banged-up offensive line and a subpar receiving corps. We’re fading Prescott in season-long leagues, and as teams start to load the box to stop Elliott, his stock could drop, as well.
