Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Almost as exciting as your annual fantasy draft is the mayhem that ensues once Week 1 action is completed.
The first slate of games gives fantasy owners the opportunity to suss out talent, especially younger players and those coming off injuries. Plus, with injuries already piling up, it means other players are going to be thrust into bigger roles by the time Week 2 rolls around.
With that in mind, which players should you add to your squad for Week 2? Here are the best players at each position owned in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (7 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The narrative surrounding Flacco is that he’s a pick machine. While that remains a very real possibility going forward, he didn’t show those signs in his Week 1 performance, despite brutal weather conditions. The Ravens signal-caller went 25-of-34 in the air (73.5 percent completion rate), with 236 yards and three touchdown passes. Plus, he didn’t throw an interception. Flacco has his flaws, but he looked much improved with a revamped receiving corps surrounding him and has a decent matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. If you need a QB off the waiver wire, you could do much worse.
Other quarterbacks to target: Alex Smith (WAS), Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
Running Back: T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars (14 percent owned)
Yeldon’s upside hinges on the serioussness of Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury. Even if it is fairly benign, the Jags may elect to stay away from him at least in the immediate future. That likely means more action for Yeldon, who had 14 carries for 51 yards Sunday. While those numbers may not turn your head, Yeldon reeled in three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone clearly has faith in Yeldon, so expect him to see some action in the foreseeable future.
Other running backs to pursue: Austin Ekeler (LAC), James White (NE), Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
Wide Receiver: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (51 percent owned)
Although the Seahawks still have Brandon Marshall, the loss of Doug Baldwin, who suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1, is going to hurt. That means Lockett should have a more pronounced role as one of quarterback Russell Wilson’s go-to receivers. Lockett had a touchdown reception Sunday against the Denver Broncos, catching three passes for 59 yards. While it’s worth noting that 51 of those yards came on his touchdown grab, expect Lockett to step up in Baldwin’s absence.
Other wide receivers to target: Jakeem Grant (MIA), Chris Godwin (TB), Ted Ginn Jr. (NO)
Tight End: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (32 percent owned)
The tight end well likely is running dry unless you are in a small league, which means Ebron probably will be your best bet if you’re an unlucky Delanie Walker owner. The change of scenery this offseason possibly has helped the 25-year-old, who now has Andrew Luck throwing to him instead of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Luck didn’t appear to have much reservation throwing to Ebron, who finished his day Sunday with four catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Other tight ends to pursue: Jesse James (PIT), O.J. Howard (TB)
