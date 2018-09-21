Fantasy Football Week 3 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are a feeling out process of sorts.
Maybe some of your draft picks are injured or already look like complete busts, or maybe you hit think you hit gold on the sleeper of the year.
If you’re 0-2, it’s not time to panic, but you’ll need a good Week 3 to get back on track. And if you are one of the lucky left in the undefeated ranks, you’ll want to keep the good vibes going in your virtual locker room by trotting out the best lineup possible.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 3.
STARTS
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FitzMagic has been lighting it up through two weeks of the NFL season, and now he gets to face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that was torched in Week 2 by Patrick Mahomes. There’s always the chance that Fitzpatrick could turn back into his old self, but against Pittsburgh’s porous secondary, he’ll probably have a good day.
Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Yes, the New Orleans Saints’ run defense is pretty stingy, but Coleman still provides RB1 upside now that he’s getting all the carries in Devonta Freeman’s absence. Fresh off a 107-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers, expect the speedy back to have another good day Sunday.
Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
The Alabama product finally looked like the dominant receiver of two years ago in the Raiders’ Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Cooper caught 10 passes for 116 yards, but he failed to find the end zone in the Mile High City. If quarterback Derek Carr continues to give Cooper a high number of targets, the talented receiver will continue to rise in fantasy ranks.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Agholor has piled up the targets over the first two weeks, catching 16 of the 22 passes thrown his way for 121 yards and a score. The young receiver’s value should continue to rise in Week 3 with the return of star quarterback Carson Wentz and the injury to fellow wide receiver Mike Wallace. Receiver Alshon Jeffrey also is not expected to play, so Agholor will get plenty of looks against the Indianapolis Colts’ suspect defense.
SITS
Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Luck has been solid in his first two games back from injury, but he clearly lacks the weapons to attack defenses vertically as he once did. With a matchup against the Eagles, a team that likes to get after the passer, on deck, it might be wise to look elsewhere for your starting quarterback.
Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans
With Marcus Mariota’s status still uncertain, it’s hard to say what to do with the Titans’ offensive weapons. While Tennessee was able to eek out a win against the Houston Texans in Week 2, they face a tough Jacksonville Jaguars defense Sunday. Even if Mariota starts, you should sit Lewis.
Michael Crabtree, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Crabtree barely leads the Ravens in targets in Baltimore’s equal-opportunity passing attack. While the Texas Tech product might get his fair share of looks in Week 3, he’ll be facing a stingy Denver Broncos secondary which doesn’t give up many big plays. Grab some pine.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
The Bills are a dumpster fire and Shady has a rib injury. Sit.
