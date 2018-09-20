Fantasy Football Week 3: Starts, Sits For Jets Vs. Browns ‘Thursday Night Football’

From a fantasy football perspective, the Week 3 edition of “Thursday Night Football” is something of a nightmare.
(The real-life perspective isn’t much better, by the way.)
The 0-1-1 Cleveland Browns will host the 1-1 New York Jets in a battle of AFC irrelevance. These are two teams that, despite having some interesting storylines, are going nowhere this season.
Now, while it’s true this game could be a fantasy disaster, there still could be some points up for grabs. You just have to know which players to roll with, and which to avoid.
Here’s who you should start and sit in Jets vs. Browns:
STARTS
Quincy Enunwa, WR, Jets. Enunwa leads the Jets receivers in targets, catches and yardage, and also has one touchdown. He’s Sam Darnold’s favorite target, and should be considered a decent WR2.
Antonio Callaway, WR, Browns. Fresh off a game in which he caught three balls for 81 yards and a touchdown, Callaway could be in for another strong outing in Week 3. The Jets have a soft secondary, and we expect the speedy wideout to provide multiple big plays.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Browns. It should be too early to need a streaming option, but if you do, Taylor is a strong candidate. He remains one of the best dual-threat fantasy QBs, and should rack up enough all-purpose yards Thursday night to warrant a start.
Browns defense. We think the Browns are one of the best fantasy defense options this week. This group racks up sacks, is good at creating turnovers and should benefit from playing against Darnold who, for all his obvious talent, still has iffy decision making.
SIT
Sam Darnold, QB, Jets. Darnold has all the makings of a future QB1, but for now, he doesn’t belong on any roster.
Jets running backs. Both Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are capable of posting RB1 numbers from time to time, but we don’t expect either to be a factor in this game. The Browns’ run defense is one of the best in the league, and the team should benefit from playing in front of its home crowd.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns. Landry is questionable with a knee injury, which should concern fantasy owners. Bench him this week and hope he’s back to 100 percent for Week 4.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
