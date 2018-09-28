Fantasy Football Week 4 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s Week 4 in the NFL which it’s time to separate the contenders from the pretenders both on the field and on the digital landscape.
After three weeks it’s starting to become clear who the fantasy studs and duds are in 2018, but everyone knows that titles are won with the little lineup maneuvers that are perfromed each week. Do you have the confidence to sit your normal starting quarterback if they face a difficult matchup? Can you rely on your bench depth when some of your key players have byes?
If you are searching for possible lineup maneuvers to separate you from the rest of your league, you have come to the right place.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 4.
STARTS
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton has passed for two or more touchdowns in each of his first three games, and now faces a decimated Atlanta Falcons’ secondary. If the TCU product can keep from turning the ball over, it could be a big day for the Bengals signal-caller.
Carlos Hyde, RB, Cleveland Browns
The veteran running back is averaging 21 touches through the opening three weeks and already has found the end zone four times. The Oakland Raiders have been ineffective at stopping opposing backs early in the season, as the Silver and Black are surrendering the sixth-most yards per carry this season. Start Hyde.
Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
Fuller has scored a touchdown in each game he has played with Deshaun Watson at quarterback in his career. He’s a bonafide star and likely will put up big numbers against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo is out, but the tight end position is relatively thin from a fantasy perspective and Kittle still should command a high number of targets with C.J. Beathard under center.
SITS
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz looked less than 100 percent in his first start back from a torn ACL he suffered last season, throwing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Colts. The Tennessee Titans defense has looked formidable through three weeks this season, so Wentz might need to sit this one out.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
The New England Patriots haven’t been able to shut down the run this season, but Drake currently is splitting carries with Frank Gore and got only five carries in Week 3 against the Raiders.
Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Breida is tied for the NFL lead in rushing, but the 49ers’ offense likely will lose some punch without Garoppolo. Expect defenses to load up to stop Breida and force Beathard to beat them.
Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots
Hogan, like most of the Patriots’ offensive weapons, has been a massive disappointment this season, tallying just seven grabs for 84 yards in three games. Outside of his two touchdowns in Week 2, Hogan has failed to give fantasy owners any reward for starting him.
