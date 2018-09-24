Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

At this point, your fantasy football team probably has started to take shape. In all likelihood, you know if your squad is destined for greatness, or if the upcoming weeks are going to send you into a pit of despair.
The good news, however, is that it’s still early. By pushing the right buttons, you can take your team to the next level beginning as soon as next week. Although the waiver wire may be running a bit more dry than a couple weeks ago, there still are plenty of viable options.
So, who should you consider adding in Week 4? Here are some of the best options at each position owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Eli Manning, New York Giants (18 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The injury bug has not been kind to NFL quarterbacks this season, with Jimmy Garoppolo being the latest signal-caller to fall victim. If you’re in desperation mode, reliability usually is the most important trait at quarterback on the waiver wire.
Manning’s numbers seldom are staggering, but you usually know what you’re getting from him. Manning was composed in Week 3 against a talented Houston Texans front seven, completing 25 of 29 passes for 297 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Interceptions historically have been a problem for Manning, but he has thrown just one pick this season.
Other quarterbacks to target: Baker Mayfield (CLE), Joe Flacco (BAL)
Running Back: Javorius Allen, Baltimore Ravens (26 percent owned)
While Allen isn’t the primary back in Baltimore, his role alongside Alex Collins makes him a compelling fantasy option.
Allen has yet to rush for more than 17 yards in a game this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from scoring on the ground in all three games. He also reeled in a touchdown catch Sunday and has caught five passes in two games this season and three in the other, which adds to his value in PPR leagues.
The 27-year-old isn’t a high volume guy, but he is used often in the red zone and has been reliable in that situation, which should get him some deserved attention in fantasy.
Other running backs to pursue: Alfred Morris (SF), Austin Ekeler (LAC), T.J. Yeldon (JAX)
Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (43 percent owned)
The rookie clearly has gained the trust of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Ridley has seen his workload steadily increase since Week 1, and he made a huge splash Sunday, grabbing seven passes on eight targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
Considering he plays alongside Julio Jones, Ridley obviously won’t become the primary receiver anytime soon, and the performance he showed in Week 3 likely isn’t sustainable. However, playing alongside Jones and Mohamed Sanu could bode well for him, as it will grant the 23-year-old favorable matchups against opposing defensive backs. Get him while you can and expect him to continue to be a productive player in Atlanta’s offense.
Other wide receivers to target: Albert Wilson (MIA), John Brown (BAL), Mike Williams (LAC)
Tight End: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (2 percent owned)
Hear us out on this one. Yes, the Eagles have Zach Ertz, one of the NFL’s most talented pass-catching tight ends. However, the Eagles are banged up at the skill positions, meaning Goedert possibly will get more opportunity.
He appears to have meshed well with Carson Wentz in the QB’s return to action in Week 3, grabbing all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Goedert showed plenty of pass-catching prowess in college at South Dakota State, and with Wentz back in the fold, who’s to say the rookie and Ertz can’t form a nice little tandem going forward?
Make no mistake, Goedert is a risk, but with so few options at tight end in 10-team leagues and bigger, he may be worth the gamble.
Other tight ends to pursue: Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI), Tyler Eifert (CIN)
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
