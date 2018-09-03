Fantasy Impact Of Eagles QB Nick Foles Starting Week 1 Over Carson Wentz

Nick Foles won Super Bowl LII for the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup quarterback last season, but he’ll be the starting QB when the defending champs unveil their first championship banner before Thursday night’s Week 1 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed the long-awaited decision Monday:
Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz still is making his way back from a season-ending ACL tear suffered in December. Wentz likely will take back the starting job when he’s fully healthy, but we don’t yet know when that will be.
So, what does this revelation mean for fantasy football owners?
Foles is worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. If your league starts only one QB per week, hopefully you have someone better than Foles. That said, Foles should be highly motivated to perform at a high level, and not just to keep his starting role as long as possible. There’s a large financial incentive for Foles, based on his contract, to play well early in the season:
Foles didn’t shine in his two regular-season starts in 2017, but he stepped up during the playoffs and threw for more than 300 yards with three touchdowns in both the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII. He has plenty of weapons around him, most notably tight end Zach Ertz, and he has a talented offensive line.
His matchup against the Falcons also is pretty favorable. Atlanta’s defense tallied the third-fewest interceptions last season, and allowed the seventh-highest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks.
Foles shouldn’t be started if you’re in a one quarterback fantasy league, but in a two-QB format he’s a solid Week 1 play.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP