Fenway Park Usher Makes Ridiculously Casual One-Handed Catch During Red Sox-Blue Jays

The best defensive play at Fenway Park on Wednesday didn’t come from a member of the Boston Red Sox or Toronto Blue Jays.

No, the leather, or skin, rather, was flashed by an usher in the upper deck at American’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

During the top of the second inning, Blue Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte laced a foul ball into the upper deck on the first base side, and the usher standing in the tunnel made a ridiculously casual one-handed catch.

Take a look:

Make it look easier, you can’t. pic.twitter.com/0XhhCcU1yt — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2018

DaDaDa DaDaDa!

With those hands, he might be a darkhorse to make the Red Sox’s postseason roster.

Thumbnail photo via screen shot https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1040038418930065408