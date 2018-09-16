NFL

‘FitzMagic’ Is Back: Ryan Fitzpatrick Uncorks 75-Yard TD Pass On First Play

by on Sun, Sep 16, 2018 at 1:22PM

Who is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback and what has he done with the real Ryan Fitzpatrick?

After lighting up the New Orleans Saints with a historic Week 1 performance, the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick picked up right where he left off Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tampa Bay’s very first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick unleashed a perfect deep pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who burned the Eagles’ secondary for a 75-yard touchdown.

Many expected Fitzpatrick to be a mere placeholder until starter Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension, but if the journeyman quarterback keeps this up, the Bucs may have to think twice about who they start in Week 4.

