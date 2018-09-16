‘FitzMagic’ Is Back: Ryan Fitzpatrick Uncorks 75-Yard TD Pass On First Play

Who is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback and what has he done with the real Ryan Fitzpatrick?

After lighting up the New Orleans Saints with a historic Week 1 performance, the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick picked up right where he left off Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tampa Bay’s very first play from scrimmage, Fitzpatrick unleashed a perfect deep pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who burned the Eagles’ secondary for a 75-yard touchdown.

Many expected Fitzpatrick to be a mere placeholder until starter Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension, but if the journeyman quarterback keeps this up, the Bucs may have to think twice about who they start in Week 4.