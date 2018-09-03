College Football

Florida State Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Mon, Sep 3, 2018 at 5:00PM

The last Week 1 game of the 2018 college football season takes place Monday night when No. 20 Virginia Tech takes on No. 19 Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

This matchup marks the return of Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois, who suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game of last season against Alabama.

He’ll start against V-Tech as Florida State aims to put 2017’s disappointing campaign behind it.

Here’s how and when to watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech:

Start Time: Monday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties