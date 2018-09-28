Friday Night Fenway Fan Question: Would You Rather Face A’s Or Yankees In ALDS?

The Boston Red Sox begin their quest for a World Series title Oct. 5 at Fenway Park.

The team will know two days prior who their opponent will be as the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees will play in the American League Wild Card game for a chance at the ALDS.

Boston has seen action against both teams this season, going 9-7 against New York and 2-4 against Oakland heading into Friday’s matchup against the Yankees.

With that, which team would you rather face in the ALDS?

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell went to Newtowne Grille to ask Red Sox fans their postseason preference. To hear their answers, check out the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images