Georgia Vs. South Carolina Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The first notable SEC clash of the 2018 college football season takes place Saturday when No. 24 South Carolina hosts No. 4 Georgia.
Both teams won their opening games last week and will be aiming to get their conference schedule off to a nice start. Georgia is the defending SEC champion and beat the Gamecocks 24-10 at home last season.
Here’s how and when to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP