Giancarlo Stanton Offers Perfect Reaction To Fan Hitting Him With Home Run Ball

Something happened Saturday at Fenway Park that Giancarlo Stanton had never encountered before.

The New York Yankees slugger crushed a solo home run during the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 8-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. As he was rounding the bases, the fan who corralled the ball in the Green Monster seats uncorked a throw that flew toward the infield, took a hop and hit Stanton as he rounded second base.

Stanton wasn’t angry about the ball hitting him, just surprised the ball made it back to the infield.

“I wouldn’t have thought it got to me that fast, from a fan throwing it,” Stanton said, via ESPN. “I’ve never seen it happen before so that wasn’t my first thought.”

When asked if he was alarmed that fan’s throw could reach him on the base paths, the 2017 National League MVP shrugged it off as the normal shenanigans of opposing crowds.

“I mean, that’s the idea when you’re an opposing fan, but I don’t think that’s what he meant to do. Either way, I mean, if I was looking up I could have grabbed it easily. It happens all the time at our stadium. Not too worried about it.”

The Yankees will go for the series sweep of the Sox on Sunday before welcoming the Oakland Athletics to Yankee Stadium for the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images