Giancarlo Stanton Sends Message To Red Sox After Boston Clinches AL East

Giancarlo Stanton is all about getting the last laugh.

After the Boston Red Sox clinched the American League East title on Thursday night with an 11-6 win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Stanton was asked how it felt to have the Yanks’ hated rival pop champagne in the Bronx.

The star outfielder acknowledged the Red Sox’s incredible season, but then slipped in a little message for the Sox, who the Yankees could face in the American League Division Series.

“Yeah, I mean, they’ve had a solid year, you can’t deny that, ” Stanton said. “You didn’t ever want it to be here that they get it, but we get what we got, and they can celebrate now, you know, and we got time to celebrate later.”

Bold statement from the power-hitting slugger.

The Yankees have had an up-and-down season that was filled with injuries and under-performing stars, but they still are poised to face the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game. A win in the one-game playoff will send the Yanks to Fenway Park to face the Sox in the ALDS where Stanton will have a chance to give the Bronx Bombers the celebration he eluded too.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images