Giants Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Something’s got to give Sunday afternoon at NRG stadium.

The Houston Texans will host the New York Giants in a battle of disappointing 0-2 teams. Houston will look to get improved play from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who still doesn’t look right after missing much of his rookie season with a torn ACL.

The Giants, meanwhile, have yet to display the explosive offense and playmaking defense that many expected to see under first-year coach Pat Shurmur.

A loss Sunday for either of these teams would make it awfully difficult to make the playoffs.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images