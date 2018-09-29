Gordon Hayward’s Wife Issued This Serious Warning For Rest Of The NBA

Gordon Hayward’s wife is every Boston Celtics fan right now.

Robyn Hayward, like so many Green Teamers, was watching her husband return to NBA action Friday night in Boston’s preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets. And at one point during the game, Robyn took to Instagram to issue a stern warning to the rest of the NBA.

Check this out:

Message from Mrs. Hayward: Don’t mess with Gordon tonight! 😡 pic.twitter.com/dgw9Wi0Z1c — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2018

Fortunately for Robyn and the Celtics, her husband had a successful return to the court. Gordon scored 10 points and appeared unafraid to play on his surgically repaired ankle over 23 minutes.

(Kyrie Irving, too, looked just fine in his return from injury.)

Prior to Friday’s contest at the Dean Dome, Robyn celebrated Gordon’s return with this Instagram post:

“It’s felt like forever since I’ve seen this honey play!,” Robyn wrote. “I may cry when I watch you (this could be hormones lol). I know no one will know how hard he has worked completely and the struggle it’s been, but since he’s stuck with me🤗 I have seen it and it makes me love him so much more and admire him so much!

“It is not easy to go through something like he did for the world to see… he is one tough cookie because I for sure wouldn’t be able to come back and be a professional athlete. So cheers to you babe because you’re such an inspiration to us all! 💕 Our girls are so excited for tonight it’s so freaking cute! We love you!!!💗”

Good stuff.

Gordon and the C’s will resume preseason action Sunday night against the Hornets. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images