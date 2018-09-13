Got 20 Minutes To Kill? Relive Red Sox’s 100 Wins With This MLB Video

Doing anything 100 times usually is a daunting task. Winning 100 baseball games in one season? It’s not easy.

That’s exactly what the Boston Red Sox accomplished Wednesday night, though, improving their record to an absurd 100-46 with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Sox seemingly have it in cruise control, as the playoffs approach and they get closer to clinching the American League East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

To celebrate the club’s most recent achievement, MLB put together a video with at least one highlight of every Red Sox win this season. If you’ve got more than 21 minutes to kill — again, 100 is a big number — then check out the video from MLB’s YouTube page below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images