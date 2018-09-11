Greg Olsen Injury: Panthers Tight End Breaks Foot Again; Recovery Prospects Uncertain

The injury bug has dashed Greg Olsen’s hopes of returning to his best form in 2018.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday in a statement the All-Pro tight end fractured his right foot Sunday in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Olsen missed eight weeks last season due to a similar injury.

“Greg re-fractured his right foot against Dallas,” the Panthers said. “There are no plans for surgery at this time. We will monitor his rehab and evaluate his progress on a monthly basis.”

The Panthers will evaluate Olsen on a month-to-month basis, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Ian Rapoport, who also works at NFL Media, reports the Panthers are considering placing Olsen on injured reserve, a move which would rule him out for at least eight weeks.

Olsen, a favorite target of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, enjoyed three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons prior to 2017, earning All-Pro second-team honors in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

His absence creates an opening for rookie tight end Ian Thomas to fill. Thomas caught two passes for 4 yards Sunday in his NFL debut. Wide receivers Devin Funchess and D.J. Moore also might play more prominent roles in the Panthers’ offense.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images