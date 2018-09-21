Hanley Ramirez Congratulates Red Sox After Boston Wins AL East Title

Hanley Ramirez no longer is a member of the Boston Red Sox, but it appears there’s no bad blood between the veteran slugger and his former ballclub.

Ramirez, who was released by Boston in late May, took to Twitter shortly after the Red Sox’s win over the New York Yankees on Thursday to congratulate his former teammates and the fan base on yet another American League East title.

Ramirez was one of the best clubhouse guys the Sox have had in recent memory, so it comes as no surprise that he still maintains relationships with the players he used to take the field with in Boston.

And judging by his latest tweet, it sure seems like Ramirez will be pulling for the Red Sox in October.

