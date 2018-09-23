Hector Velazquez To Get Ball For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. Indians

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his starting rotation mostly laid out for the rest of the season, but the pitcher getting the ball Sunday remained a mystery until late Saturday night.

Cora announced that long reliever/spot starter Hector Velazquez would take the mound for the Red Sox in the series finale of the three-game set against the Cleveland Indians. The right-hander has appeared in 44 games this season, making seven starts. When used as a starter this season, Velazquez is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Indians will counter with Adam Plutko. The right-hander has appeared in 15 games, 11 as a starter, posting a 4-5 record with a 5.27 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images