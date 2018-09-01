Here’s Each NASCAR Driver’s Throwback Paint Scheme For Southern 500

NASCAR’s throwback weekend is back.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the site of the sport’s annual throwback weekend. Nearly every driver will feature a paint scheme that honors NASCAR history, no matter how big or small.

Here are the paint schemes NASCAR fans can expect to see on the track Sunday night, along with context via NASCAR and ESPN’s Jay Adamczyk.

Landon Cassill: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Cassill will honor Bobby Allison’s famed Miller High Life Car.

Jamie McMurray: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

McMurray’s scheme is reminiscent of the McDonald’s 50th anniversary car that Bill Elliott ran in 1998.

Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Keselowski’s scheme is a throwback to Rusty Wallace’s No. 27 car from 1990.

Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Chilress Racing Chevrolet

Dillon will pay homage to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and RCR’s silver 1995 All-Star Race paint scheme.

Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Harvick’s paint scheme was inspired by a Busch Beer can design from 1996.

Matt Kenseth: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Kenseth’s scheme isn’t necessarily a throwback, but it is a nod to RFR’s partnership with Oscar Mayer in the early 2000s.

Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Elliott’s paint scheme will honor a car driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott.

Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Almirola will not sport a throwback paint scheme.

Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Hamlin’s scheme is a nod to his first race car, a Mini Stock.

Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Blaney’s scheme is inspired by the No. 77 Jasper Car that his father, Dave Blaney, once drove.

Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing with GEICO Chevrolet

Dillon’s scheme is nearly identical to the one that Germain Racing and GEICO debuted in 2009, their inaugural season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bowyer’s scheme honors a car driven by Jeff Jarrett in 1965.

Ross Chastain: No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

Chastain will not feature a throwback paint scheme.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Stenhouse’s paint scheme is a throwback to a car that Chad Little once drove for Roush.

Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Busch’s car is a throwback to Ernie Irvan’s 1998 Skittles scheme

Daniel Suarez: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Suarez will not run a throwback paint scheme.

Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Jones’ scheme honors a REMAX truck his spotter, Rick Carelli, drove in the 1990s.

Paul Menard: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Menard’s scheme honors NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough.

Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Logano’s car is a nod to the 20th anniversary Pennzoil car that Steve Park drove in 1998.

Joey Gase: No. 23 BK Racing Toyota

Gase’s scheme honors his father.

William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Byron’s scheme honors the famous rainbow-colored car that Jeff Gordon drove in the 1990s.

Ryan Newman: No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Newman’s car is inspired by the Goodwrench/Mom & Pop’s paint scheme that Neil Bonnett drove in 1993.

Matt DiBenedetto: No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford

Dibenedetto will honor the No. 99 Exide Ford that Jeff Burton drove in the late 1990s.

Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

McDowell’s car honors the first Love’s Travel Stop location, which was founded in Texas in 1981.

Chris Buescher: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Buescher’s car is inspired by a Bush’s can design from the 1930s.

David Ragan: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ragan’s paint scheme honors the car that Dale Jarrett drove to his first Cup win in 1991.

Kurt Busch: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Busch’s scheme is nearly identical to the No. 97 Rubbermaid car he once drove.

Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Larson will honor NASCAR great Davey Allison.

Darrell Wallace Jr.: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Wallace will honor the first paint scheme of the Richard Petty-STP partnership, which was formed in 1972.

AJ Allmendinger: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Allmendinger will honor a JTG Daugherty Racing car from the 1998 NASCAR Busch Series.

Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Johnson’s scheme is a throwback to the car he drove to victory lane at Darlington in 2012. The win was the 200th for HMS.

B.J. McLeod: No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

McLeod’s car is a throwback to Russ Wheeler’s Hardees-themed car from the movie “Days of Thunder.”

J.J. Yeley: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Yeley will not run a throwback scheme.

Timmy Hill: No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota

Hill’s car honors the same scheme Darrell Waltrip ran in 2000.

Corey LaJoie: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet

LaJoie’s car honors the one his father, Randy, drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the 1990s.

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota

Truex will not feature a throwback scheme.

Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman will not sport a throwback scheme.

Kasey Kahne: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet

Kahne’s scheme was inspired by his No. 9 Dodge Dealers car from 2006.

Jeffrey Earnhardt: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

Earnhardt’s car honors Dale Earnhardt Sr’s 1978 Cardinal Tractor Ford.

Derrike Cope: No. 99 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Copes scheme is nearly identical to the Bojangles car he drove in 1993.

So, there you have it. Per usual, the Southern 500 will be feature no shortage of eye candy.

Here’s the starting lineup:

Denny Hamlin, who won the Southern 500 last season, will begin the race on the pole. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver still is looking for his first win of the 2018 season.

At the end of the day, however, Sunday’s race is about celebrating NASCAR, its history and its fans. Let’s just the hope racing looks as good as the cars.

