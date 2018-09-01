NESN Fuel

Here’s Each NASCAR Driver’s Throwback Paint Scheme For Southern 500

by on Sat, Sep 1, 2018

NASCAR’s throwback weekend is back.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the site of the sport’s annual throwback weekend. Nearly every driver will feature a paint scheme that honors NASCAR history, no matter how big or small.

Here are the paint schemes NASCAR fans can expect to see on the track Sunday night, along with context via NASCAR and ESPN’s Jay Adamczyk.

Landon Cassill: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Cassill will honor Bobby Allison’s famed Miller High Life Car.

NASCAR driver Landon Cassill

Jamie McMurray: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
McMurray’s scheme is reminiscent of  the McDonald’s 50th anniversary car that Bill Elliott ran in 1998.

NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray

Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Keselowski’s scheme is a throwback to Rusty Wallace’s No. 27 car from 1990.

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski

Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Chilress Racing Chevrolet
Dillon will pay homage to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and RCR’s silver 1995 All-Star Race paint scheme.

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon

Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harvick’s paint scheme was inspired by a Busch Beer can design from 1996.

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick

Matt Kenseth: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Kenseth’s scheme isn’t necessarily a throwback, but it is a nod to RFR’s partnership with Oscar Mayer in the early 2000s.

NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth

Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Elliott’s paint scheme will honor a car driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott.

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott

Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Almirola will not sport a throwback paint scheme.

NASCAR Aric Almirola

Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Hamlin’s scheme is a nod to his first race car, a Mini Stock.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Blaney’s scheme is inspired by the No. 77 Jasper Car that his father, Dave Blaney, once drove.

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney

Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing with GEICO Chevrolet
Dillon’s scheme is nearly identical to the one that Germain Racing and GEICO debuted in 2009, their inaugural season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR driver Ty Dillon

Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bowyer’s scheme honors a car driven by Jeff Jarrett in 1965.

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer

Ross Chastain: No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet
Chastain will not feature a throwback paint scheme.

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Stenhouse’s paint scheme is a throwback to a car that Chad Little once drove for Roush.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Busch’s car is a throwback to Ernie Irvan’s 1998 Skittles scheme

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch

Daniel Suarez: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Suarez will not run a throwback paint scheme.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez

Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Jones’ scheme honors a REMAX truck his spotter, Rick Carelli, drove in the 1990s.

NASCAR driver Erik Jones

Paul Menard: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Menard’s scheme honors NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough.

NASCAR driver Paul Menard

Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Logano’s car is a nod to the 20th anniversary Pennzoil car that Steve Park drove in 1998.

NASCAR driver Joey Logano

Joey Gase: No. 23 BK Racing Toyota
Gase’s scheme honors his father.

NASCAR driver Joey Gase

William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Byron’s scheme honors the famous rainbow-colored car that Jeff Gordon drove in the 1990s.

NASCAR driver William Byron

Ryan Newman: No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Newman’s car is inspired by the Goodwrench/Mom & Pop’s paint scheme that Neil Bonnett drove in 1993.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman

Matt DiBenedetto: No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford
Dibenedetto will honor the No. 99 Exide Ford that Jeff Burton drove in the late 1990s.

NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
McDowell’s car honors the first Love’s Travel Stop location, which was founded in Texas in 1981.

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell

Chris Buescher: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Buescher’s car is inspired by a Bush’s can design from the 1930s.

NASCAR driver Chris Buescher

David Ragan: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ragan’s paint scheme honors the car that Dale Jarrett drove to his first Cup win in 1991.

NASCAR driver David Ragan

Kurt Busch: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Busch’s scheme is nearly identical to the No. 97 Rubbermaid car he once drove.

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch

Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Larson will honor NASCAR great Davey Allison.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson

Darrell Wallace Jr.: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Wallace will honor the first paint scheme of the Richard Petty-STP partnership, which was formed in 1972.

NASCAR driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

AJ Allmendinger: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Allmendinger will honor a JTG Daugherty Racing car from the 1998 NASCAR Busch Series.

NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger

Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Johnson’s scheme is a throwback to the car he drove to victory lane at Darlington in 2012. The win was the 200th for HMS.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson

B.J. McLeod: No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
McLeod’s car is a throwback to Russ Wheeler’s Hardees-themed car from the movie “Days of Thunder.”

NASCAR driver B.J. McLeod

J.J. Yeley: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Yeley will not run a throwback scheme.

NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley

Timmy Hill: No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota
Hill’s car honors the same scheme Darrell Waltrip ran in 2000.

NASCAR driver Timmy Hill

Corey LaJoie: No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet
LaJoie’s car honors the one his father, Randy, drove in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the 1990s.

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota
Truex will not feature a throwback scheme.

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr.

Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bowman will not sport a throwback scheme.

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman

Kasey Kahne: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet
Kahne’s scheme was inspired by his No. 9 Dodge Dealers car from 2006.

NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne

Jeffrey Earnhardt: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
Earnhardt’s car honors Dale Earnhardt Sr’s 1978 Cardinal Tractor Ford.

NASCAR Jeffrey Earnhardt

Derrike Cope: No. 99 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Copes scheme is nearly identical to the Bojangles car he drove in 1993.

NASCAR driver Derrike Cope

So, there you have it. Per usual, the Southern 500 will be feature no shortage of eye candy.

Here’s the starting lineup:

Denny Hamlin, who won the Southern 500 last season, will begin the race on the pole. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver still is looking for his first win of the 2018 season.

At the end of the day, however, Sunday’s race is about celebrating NASCAR, its history and its fans. Let’s just the hope racing looks as good as the cars.

