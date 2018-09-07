Houston Fans Invade New England For Red Sox-Astros; Boston Fans React

It’s a big sports weekend for Houston fans in the northeast and they’re making their presence felt.

The Astros take on the Boston Red Sox in a critical series at Fenway Park and the Texans battle the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in Week 1 of the NFL season and there are a ton of Houstonians invading the bars of Boston to cheer on their team.

So what do Boston fans have to say about this?

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava went to Bleacher Bar for the Budweiser pregame party and asked Boston fans to deliver a message to Houston fans in town.

Hear all of the fun trash-talk in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Andre Khatchaturian