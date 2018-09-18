How Brad Stevens Helped Terry Rozier Transition Into Starting Role

Several members of the Boston Celtics took a big step in their respective careers last season.

Jayson Tatum put his name on the NBA map as a rookie, while Jaylen Brown established himself as one of Boston’s best two-way players. But one of the more unexpected coming out parties was that of Terry Rozier.

Rozier was poised to be one of the Celtics’ first options of the bench, but after Kyrie Irving went down with a knee injury, the young guard was vaulted into the starting point guard role. Rozier certainly made the most of his opportunity, as he helped lead the C’s to within one game of the NBA Finals.

During a recent interview with GQ, Rozier shed some light on his jump to the starting five and how the transition was made that much easier thanks to head coach Brad Stevens.

“I remember when Kyrie went down, I was in the gym shooting by myself,” Rozier said. “This was probably a couple hours before practice or something. I just remember him telling me—looking me in my eyes, you can just tell it came from the heart—he was just like, “You ready?” Like: You’re just as good as those guys. Don’t think for a second that you’re not. Don’t take a back seat to no one. You gotta play the top guards if the playoff runs happen. He’s not saying all this but I know this is what he’s thinking. Be ready. Don’t think too much. Just go out there and have fun. This is what you want.