How Devin McCourty Is Helping Brother Jason With Switch To Safety

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty followed in his twin brother’s footsteps this summer, and it might have saved his job.

During the New England Patriots’ third preseason game two weeks ago, McCourty unexpectedly switched from cornerback — the position he’s played throughout his nine-year NFL career — to free safety, then exclusively played there in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he tried McCourty out at safety to gauge the team’s depth in the secondary. He liked what he saw, and when New England released its initial 53-man roster Saturday, McCourty was one of seven cornerbacks to make the cut.

McCourty’s positional transition remains a work in progress, and it’s likely he’ll see snaps at both corner and safety this season. He’s sought advice from his brother/teammate, Devin, who earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as a Patriots rookie cornerback in 2010 before moving to safety in 2012.

“He’s doing a good job,” Devin McCourty said. “I think the hardest thing is a lot of people, including coaches, kind of expect you to move and (automatically be) a good player because you have some traits that might work. For (Jason), I try to tell him the things (that former Patriots safety) Steve Gregory helped me out telling me that, I don’t think, always comes from a coaching aspect of just how to play it, what you look at, what’s different from playing corner.

“And I think it’s been a little easier to explain to him because our body type and a lot of what we do is very similar. So I’ve tried to just tell him the different learning curves that I felt when I first switched of just being 30 yards back there (thinking) ‘you won’t throw the ball over my head’ to being able to do different things, see things, anticipate. I’ve tried to help him out as much as possible in that.”

Devin McCourty said the added responsibility of the safety position took some getting used to for him. Safeties typically are charged with making pre-snap checks and relaying any changes in coverage to the cornerbacks.

“Communication and just seeing the field at a different angle that I never really (had) since I was a sophomore in college was the biggest thing,” he said. “Like, I remember the first time we had a check on a play and someone moved, and I didn’t say anything. It’s because I was used to corner — even though I knew it, I would look back at the safety for confirmation. And now, you’re that guy giving that. It’s not hard, it’s just you have to get ready to make that change and do it. That’s the hardest part, I think.”

Jason McCourty was not viewed as a roster lock entering the Patriots’ final preseason game, but his brother said cutdown day, which they spent together, was not a stressful experience.

“It’s been fun,” Devin McCourty said. “I think we’ve tried to take advantage of all the opportunities to just be brothers. … We’ve had a lot of fun with it, and I think we’ll continue to do that. For us, a lot of it isn’t really in your control, so we didn’t really think about (roster cuts). No matter what, he was at my house (Saturday), so we were hanging out, and that’ll continue throughout the season.”

Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe and safeties Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon are expected to make up New England’s starting secondary in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans. Jason McCourty likely will be the Patriots’ fourth option at safety ahead of special teamer Nate Ebner.

