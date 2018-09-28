How Marcus Smart Feels About Marcus Morris’ Nickname For Celtics’ Bench

The Boston Celtics have a little bit of everything on their roster.

While the C’s feature tremendous finesse players like Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum, they also boast some power players with the likes of Jaylen Brown and Aron Baynes. There’s also no shortage of grittiness with this Boston team, especially when it comes to the green’s bench.

Marcus Morris takes great pride in the attitude the Celtics’ second unit possesses, which led to him giving the reserves the nickname BWA (Bench With Attitude). Marcus Smart surely doesn’t lack attitude, so it comes as no surprise that the pesky guard is all in favor of Morris’ nickname.

Marcus Smart on Marcus Morris’ BWA (Bench With Attitude) nickname: "We have the toughest team, the toughest bench, the toughest coach. I definitely have a lot of attitude, I know Morris has some attitude, I know other guys have some attitude. I'm rocking with the name." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) September 26, 2018

In a surprise to no Celtics fan, Morris isn’t waiting for the regular season to start flaunting his attitude. The veteran forward already has sent a stern warning to opposing teams’ benches and had some choice words for Tristan Thompson after the Cavaliers forward stated the Eastern Conference still belongs to Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports