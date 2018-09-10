How Phillip Dorsett Channeled Inner His Cordarrelle Patterson In Breakout Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans can thank Cordarrelle Patterson for the ankle-breaking juke Phillip Dorsett pulled on Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson on Sunday.

Dorsett, who racked up a career-high seven catches on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in New England’s 27-20 victory at Gillette Stadium, said he learned the move from Patterson, who fooled Philadelphia Eagles corner Sidney Jones with a similar maneuver during the preseason.

“CP,” a smiling Dorsett said after the game. “Cordarrelle Patterson. He taught it to me.”

The play in question came early in the fourth quarter. Dorsett, who’d already beaten Johnson for a touchdown earlier in the game, caught a quick pass from quarterback Tom Brady behind the line of scrimmage, angled toward the sideline and then quickly sidestepped back inside, causing the cornerback to lose his footing.

The result was a 10-yard gain and a Patriots first down. Stephen Gostkowski booted a 35-yard field goal four plays later to pad New England’s lead.

“I just reacted,” Dorsett said. “I saw (Johnson), he tried to keep force. He didn’t want me to get to the outside on him. So I just made a move and stayed in bounds.”

Patterson, whom the Patriots acquired in an offseason trade, picked up first downs on two of his four touches Sunday. The move he used to evade Jones last month was one of the highlights of the Patriots’ preseason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images